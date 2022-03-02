Lady Eagle’s soccer underway

The Fort Dale Lady Eagles varsity soccer team is 2-2 on the season with wins over Autauga (6-0) and Lee-Scott (2-1) and losses to Glenwood (0-6) and Tuscaloosa (2-8). These four teams along with FDA and Springwood School compose their region. Pictured is Leah Davis (#10) who scored on a penalty kick against Lee-Scott late in the game. The Lady Eagles travel to Smiths Station Friday to compete in Glenwood Academy’s annual Border Wars Tournament. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)