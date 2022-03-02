School bus mask mandate ends

Press release from Butler County School System

The Butler County School System’s (BCSS) requirement for wearing masks on school buses will terminate at the end of the school day on Monday, Feb. 28.

This is due to the CDC’s new guidance released effective Feb. 25, that does not require wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.

Wearing of masks will be optional.

We will continue to monitor the number of cases within our schools and follow the recommended guidelines from the CDC.

We appreciate the ongoing cooperation of our school community in keeping our students and employees safe.

For questions or additional information, you may contact BCSS Superintendent Joseph Eiland at joe.eiland@butlerco.k12.al.us or by phone at 334-382-2665, ext. 1100.