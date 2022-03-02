This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Hootie Ingram was athletic director at the University of Alabama from 1989-95.

Coach Ingram was a Tuscaloosa native and played at Alabama from 1952-54.

He made several moves as a college football assistant. From 1970-72, he was head coach at Clemson.

From 1973-81, he was associate commissioner of the SEC. He then became athletic director at Florida State from 1981-89.

He then became athletic director at Alabama from 1989-95. While as the athletic director, Alabama football won the SEC in 1989 and 1992 and a National Championship in 1992.

In basketball, they were the SEC Tournament Champions 1990 and 1991. Baseball and track and field had none, while golf won the SEC in 1991, 1992, 1993, and 1994.

Coach Ingram resigned in 1995 and lives in Tuscaloosa.

Mal Moore was the athletic director at Alabama from 1993-2013.

One board of trustees member said Coach Moore was the best fundraiser he had ever seen.

Coach Moore raised a lot of money and upgraded the facilities bigtime.

In football, Alabama won SEC Titles in 1999, 2009 and 2012.

They were National Champions in 2009, 2011, and 2012 and he hired Nick Saban.

In basketball, they went to the Elite 8 in 2004. They were baseball 2006 Conference Champions and made nine NCAA Appearances.

They were track and field SEC Champions in 1990, 1995, 2000, 2003, 2009, and 2011.

In golf, they were SEC Champions in 2011 and 2012 and had 10 NCAA appearances. He hired Jay Seawall as golf coach, which was a great hire.

The Athletic Complex is named after Coach Moore. Coach Moore had to step down as Athletic Director because of health problems.

Sadly Coach Moore passed away in Durham North Carolina on March 30, 2013. He left a lasting legacy.