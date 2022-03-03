Old Gym Players to perform ‘Charlotte’s Web’

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

Greenville High School’s Old Gym Players will perform “Charlotte’s Web” on March 5 at 7 p.m. at the Greenville High School auditorium.

Show director Stacey Edwards said the students have been getting ready for the performance since December, and for her, trying to get together a show during a pandemic has had its challenges.

“Practices have been tough to schedule,” said Edwards, “and we have had to work around quarantines and sickness, but we were dedicated to putting this show on!”

Edwards, a former Old Gym Player, has always enjoyed theater, and she is excited to see what this group of young people has been able to do.

“I have a great young cast!” said Edwards. “Only a handful have ever even been on stage. Our lead roles are all newcomers to the stage and have embodied the characters!”

Edwards added that she has had a lot of assistance from the cast and crew of the show in getting it stage ready, especially from her two student directors Kole Hovis and Matt Jones.

The play, which was adapted from the book by Joseph Robinette, is an E. B. White classic.

“Charlotte’s Web” is the story of a group of barnyard animals and their work to save one of their own, and Edwards described the story as the perfect choice for a performance.

“I chose ‘Charlotte’s Web’ because of its universal appeal with young and old,” said Edwards. “The material is timeless, and I felt the cast was diverse enough to be flexible. I am really looking forward to watching the kids create GOOD theatre! We have worked really hard to create something they can be proud of!”

In addition to the Saturday night performance, the cast and crew will be putting on the show for the elementary school students on Friday morning.

Cost of the tickets for the Saturday show are $10 each, and tickets will be available at the door or can be purchased online at https://our.show/ghsoldgymplayers.