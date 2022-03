Varsity volleyball (l-r): Lily VanDyke (Best Offensive Player), Brinkley Long (Most Aces), Anna Claire Thomas (Most Valuable Player), Maddie Grace Sikes (Manager Award), Amelia Gregory (Most Improved Player), Eden Skipper (FCA Leadership Award), Claire Campbell (Most Improved), Madison Freeman (Best Defensive Player), and Alli Butts (Coaches Award). Not pictured Chloe Sawicki (Scholar Athlete Award).