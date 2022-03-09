GHS JROTC earns a first

Greenville High School JROTC continued a run of outstanding performances at drill meets throughout the State of Alabama.

This time, however, at the Sidney Lanier Drill Meet in Montgomery, Saturday, Feb. 26, Greenville brought home the First Place Overall Trophy.

This First Place Overall win had been elusive to the Greenville cadets in spite of earning many First Place trophies for specific Drill events over the past several years.

Outgoing Army Instructor, Sergeant First Class Reginald Williams noted that “in all my 19 years teaching JROTC, this is the one trophy that I hadn’t yet won. To earn this trophy during my last year before retirement is a true blessing. The cadets deserve it. It was earned through hard work.”

In addition to the Overall First Place Trophy, Greenville JROTC also earned the following: 1st Place Armed Regulation; 1st Place Armed Color Guard; 1st Place Armed Squad Regulation; 1st Place Unarmed Regulation (A Team); 2nd Place Unarmed Regulation (B Team); 2nd Place Armed Exhibition; 2nd Place Unarmed Color Guard; 2nd Place Individual Knockout (Cadet Rylee Harrison); 2nd Place Unarmed Squad Regulation (Team 2); 3rd Place Unarmed Squad Regulation (Team 1); 3rd Place Armed Duo, which consisted of Cadets Jacob Pryor and Keelan Taylor; 3rd Place Armed Inspection; and 3rd Place Unarmed Inspection.

Team Captains accepting the trophies included Cadets Jacob Pryor (Armed Regulation and Exhibition; Keelan Taylor (Unarmed Regulation); Harper Watson (Armed Color Guard); Javon McGough (Unarmed Color Guard); Eva Shealy (Armed Squad); and Leigha Ridgeway and Sarah Parrish (Unarmed Squad).

Tiger Battalion JROTC next hosted the Greenville High School Drill Invitational from on Saturday, March 5.

Tiger Battalion Drill Team and Color Guard will conclude their season with an appearance at the US Army National Drill Championships, to be held in Daytona Beach, Fla., April 13-15.

This is the third consecutive year Greenville has been chosen for this honor.