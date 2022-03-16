ALVIE CRUTCHFEILD

Oct. 20, 1941 – March 8, 2022

Funeral Service for Mrs. Alvie Crutchfield, 80, of McKenzie, was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday March 12, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home with Brother Larry Smith officiating. Burial followed at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Crutchfield passed away on Tuesday, March 8, in Brewton.

She is survived by her children, Sandra Spires (Fred) and Willie Ray Owens Jr.; grandchildren, Shannon Owens, James R. Spires, and Willie Ray Owens III; great grandchildren, Serena Davis, Hailee Spires, and Noah Ross Spires; and great great granddaughter, Arya; siblings, Diane Bolden, Darrell Kendrick, and Bonnie Moore; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Willie J. Crutchfield; daughter, Peggy Young; brothers, Woodrow Kendrick, Franklin Kendrick, and Don Kendrick; sister, Marie Pugh; and grandson, Jason Michael Allen.

Pallbearers were Mike Stuckey, Delvin Tombelin, Marcus Boatwright, Glenn Funukawa, Alan Bolden, and Burton Lee.