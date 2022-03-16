Eagle action on the diamond

The Fort Dale Eagles split with Clarke Prep in a double header versus their first region opponent. Clarke Prep took the first game 3-1 behind formidable pitching which included 16 strike-outs from 30 batters while giving up only two hits. The Eagle defense was solid in both games with just one error for the outing. Fort Dale went on to win the second game 4-1 bringing their season record to 7-10. Thursday and travel to region opponent Monroe on Tuesday and to Chambers Academy on Friday. Pictured is Eagle pitcher Parker McNeal, who pitched six innings of the second game, facing 23 batters and tallying up nine strike-outs. McNeal walked one and gave up three hits while allowing no runs. Everette Black and Brady Long both pitched in the 7th inning. McNeal got the win and Long the save. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)

Eagle freshman Emily Cauthen catches a fly in left field in the Eagles’ double header against regional opponent Clarke Prep. Cauthen was perfect in the field snagging five for five in the air. She also had a single and a double with two RBI’s on the day. The Eagles came up short in both games, losing 11-6 and 8-6.