FDA girls tennis undefeated By Editor | March 16, 2022 | 0 The Fort Dale girls tennis team is undefeated, winning matches against Monroe Academy, Restoration Academy, Pike Liberal Arts School, and Southern Academy. Pictured is the first seed player junior Maire Scott. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard) Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Eagle action on the diamond March 16, 2022 | No Comments » Eagle action on the soccer field March 16, 2022 | No Comments » This day in sports history March 16, 2022 | No Comments » Fort Dale Academy fall/winter sports banquet awards March 9, 2022 | No Comments » Fort Dale Academy fall/winter sports banquet awards March 9, 2022 | No Comments »