April 29, 1955 – February 26, 2022

Mr. Larry Wayne Creech, 66, a resident of Georgiana, died on Feb. 26, 2022 at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama.

Mr. Creech was preceded in death by his wife, Lana Creech; parents, James and Beatrice Creech; brother, Jimmie Creech; sister, Ruth Ann Burgess; and nephew, Tim Creech.

He is survived by his sisters, Patty Creech Stouse (Chuck) of Georgiana and Mary Jo Boston of Columbus, Ind.; nephews, Ray Creech, Rust Creech, James Creech, Michael Kinslow, Mark Kinslow, David Boston and Ed Boston; a lifelong friend, Steve Temple; and one fur baby, Maggie Mae.

Larry was born in New Albany, Ind., and moved to Alabama in 1979. He was the proud owner of Georgiana Gas and Garage and Maintenance Service in Georgiana since 2003 and a long-time member of Georgiana Masonic Lodge #285n, serving as a Master Mason as well as serving as Worshipful Master. Larry helped to create Brushy Creek Volunteer Fire Department in 1980. He was also a member of Georgiana Volunteer Fire Department and a Charter Member of South Butler Rescue.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.