Oct. 23, 1962 – March 6, 2022

Funeral Service for Mr. Wesley Coxwell, 59, of Greenville, was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 with Clay Crum officiating. Burial followed at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Daphne Coxwell; children, Sylvia Dockall, Taylor Smith (Michael), Cierra Jo Coxwell, and Makayla Coxwell; grandchildren, Treydenn Hinjosa, Jaynia Dockall, Wesley Allen Smith, Alysea Riveria, Taylor Smith, and Jaxon Smith; siblings, Sarah Engale, Nellie Bolland, Wendell Coxwell (Tammy), Rebecca Coxwell (Mark Morgan), and Clay Crum (Kelley); and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willis Coxwell; mother, Callie Lee Crum; and sister, Debra Shows.

Pallbearers were Chandler Gipson, Kevin Lee, Eugene Lee, Chris Shows, Chris Smith, Brandon Oikle, Andy Oikle, Cy Carpenter, Gage Salter, Michael Smith, Joshua Coxwell, Chad Metcalf, Wallace Huggins, Brent Odam, and Adam Smith.

Mr. Coxwell worked as a glazer at several different glass companies for over 40 years. He was an avid Alabama football fan. He loved spending time with his family and his grandkids. He had a big heart and was a giver. He would give you the shirt off his back. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather and will be missed.