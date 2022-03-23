Camellias still blooming

Blooming camellias can still be found throughout Greenville and Butler County. The camellia blooms pictured are from a manicured camellia bush in front of soon to open Pip’s Surf and Turf Seafood and Steak Market on Commerce Street in Greenville. The backdrop is St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. The church began construction in 1902 through the generosity of J. B. Sutherland of Troy, N.Y., who wished to dedicate something in memory of his wife. At the advice of parish priest, he decided to erect a church in a remote area of the south. Father Theophilus De Burne, S.J., oversaw the construction and in 1904 the cornerstone was laid. T.P. Reuter of Louisville, Ky., was the architect. (Bruce Branum | | The Standard)