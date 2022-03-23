 Skip to content

JULIA FAYE EDWARDS

Nov. 8, 1959 – March 10, 2022

Mrs. Julia Faye Edwards, 62, a resident of Georgiana, died Thursday, March 10, 2022. A visitation was held Monday, March 14, from 2-4 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home. Dunklin Funeral Home announced.

 

