Nov. 8, 1959 – March 10, 2022

Mrs. Julia Faye Edwards, 62, a resident of Georgiana, died Thursday, March 10, 2022.

A visitation was held Monday, March 14, from 2-4 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home.

Dunklin Funeral Home announced.