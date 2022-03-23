KERI HALFORD

Feb. 2, 1983 – March 13, 2022

A gathering of family and friends was held for Keri Evelyn Halford, 39, of McKenzie, at Johnson Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Mrs. Halford passed away at her home on Sunday.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Chris Halford; children, Jody Halford (Colby), Kennedy Halford, and Lara Halford; grandchildren, London and Thomas Halford; sister, Beverly Gress (Marcus); brother, Logan Lassiter; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sue Rawls.

Keri was a dedicated wife and mother. She took pride in caring for her family. She worked as a LPN. She was an animal lover and rescued any animals that needed her help. She was a very kind person with a big heart. She had a good sense of humor. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister.