April 21, 1940 – March 20, 2022

Funeral Service for Mr. Arthur Glenn Smith, 81, of McKenzie was held 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home with Brother Cliff Morris and Larry Gunter officiating. Burial followed at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday night at the funeral home. Mr. Smith passed away in Florida on Sunday, March 20.

He is survived by his children, Kim Sanders (Woody), Keith Smith (Leann), Kendall Smith (Barbara), and Kris Smith (Maryann); grandchildren, Jessica Hargrove (Tyrell), Tadd Permenter (Danielle), Kortney Knight (Codey), Savannah Smith (Brandon), Hannah Smith, Kayla Smith, Noah Smith, Preston Smith, Katherine Smith, and Ann Clare Smith; great grandchildren, Hudson, Kayden, Maddox, Campbell, Shepard, Ryker, Mary-Claire, and Avery; siblings, Lou Ann Carter, Charles Franklin Smith, Rebie Carolyn Scruggs, Allen Dewayne Smith, and Judy Wingard; several nieces, nephews, and friends; and his favorite dog, Khloe.

He was preceded in death by his son, Steven Glenn Smith; parents, John and Lula Dot Smith; and sister, Thera Cartwright.

Pallbearers were Tadd Permenter, Preston Smith, Noah Smith, Derrick Wingard, Russell Carter, and K.C. Carter. Honorary pallbearers were Wayne Dobbs, Bob Mcdonald, and Joe Rybnicky.

Mr. Smith served as a United States Marine for four years. He worked on the railroad for over 30 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in McKenzie. He was Baptist by faith. He was an avid Alabama football fan. He was lovingly known as “Daddy Glenn” to his grandchildren. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Chautauqua Rehabilitation Center in DeFuniak Springs, Ascension Sacred Heart of Miramar Beach, Dr. Mark Roberts and Dr. Jennifer Estes.