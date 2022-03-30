CrimeStoppers offers $2,500 reward

CrimeStoppers in offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest or identity of any person(s) involved in the murder of Antonio Edward Simmons.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Murder that occurred on Joe Killough Road and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s).

On Sept. 15, 2020, 31-year-old Antonio Edward Simmons was found deceased on Joe Killough Road in Butler County, Alabama. He was last seen alive at approximately 4:30 a.m. at a local motel on that same date.

After the initial investigation, it was determined that Mr. Simmons was the victim of an apparent homicide.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download their P3-tips app.

Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

Note: A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.