Eagles diamond action

The Fort Dale Lady Eagles beat region opponent Monroe 5-3 behind freshman pitcher Anna Claire Thomas who struck out ten of 36 batters. Thomas (pictured hitting) also had a single and double in three at-bats. Both Eagle teams travel to Selma Thursday to face region opponents Morgan Academy in double headers.

Fort Dale senior Sam Bloodworth pitched a complete game in the Eagles 10-1 victory over region opponent Monroe on Friday. He struck out eleven of 27 batters while walking one and giving up three hits. He also had an excellent day at the plate going 4 for 5 with two singles and two doubles. The Eagles are 9-11 on the season and 2-2 in region play. They travel to Selma on Thursday for a double header versus region opponent Morgan Academy.