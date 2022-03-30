EDNA LUCILLE EARNEST

June 10, 1949 – March 19, 2022

Mrs. Edna R. Earnest, 72, a resident of Greenville, passed away March 19, 2022 at home surrounded with love and family.

Mrs. Earnest was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marion Reed.

She is survived by her loving husband, Homer Earnest of 54 years; sons, Mike (Kim) Earnest, Jimmie (Becky) Earnest; grandsons, Taylor (Katherine) Earnest, Caleb (Julie) Earnest, Christian Earnest, Asher Earnest; great grandchildren, Levi, Abel, and Eretria; and brother, Robert E. (Pat) Reed.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday, March 23, beginning at 11 a.m. at Antioch East Baptist Church with Reverend Michael Fitzgerald and Reverend Blair McBride officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to service time.