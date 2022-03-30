FDA Old Timers Game

Fort Dale Academy hosted its second alumni baseball game on Saturday, March 26. Sixteen former Eagles from as far as Jacksonville, Fla., participated in the event which pitted the varsity team against these local legends. 2000 graduate Mal Winters, who played at Troy, was awarded the game MVP for throwing three innings with no earned runs. The Class of 1990’s Lyle Reynolds was awarded the win after the alumni battled back to win 12-11 in the nine innings. FDA head baseball coach Marshall Watts organized the event, pitched to the alumni players, and served as umpire.