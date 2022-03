The Greenville High School senior baseball team is 11-4 on the year. Shortstop Jacob Foster is pictured fielding a ball while catcher Willie Taylor gets ready to apply a tag at home plate in the Tigers win over Pike County Bulldogs. Greenville is currently ranked No. 8 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings for the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 5a. (Photos by Kathy Pickens | The Standard)