Unproperty tax auction online April 19

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, the Butler County Revenue Commissioner’s Office will hold its tax lien auction for delinquent 2021 property tax.

For the second year, this auction will be conducted online by the company Govease.com.

To view properties on the delinquent list, you can visit our county website, www.butlercountyal.com or www.govease.com or they can be viewed outside the Revenue Commissioner’s door in the Butler County Courthouse.

In order to bid on properties, you will have to register online with www.govease.com prior to the auction.

Butler County Revenue Commissioner Deborah Crews said the auction is an improvement to the prior tax sale process of collecting delinquent tax in many ways.

There are no excess bid funds to monitor, property ownership does not change, and bidding is done online from the comfort of your own home.

Bidders pay only the tax amount due, late fees and late interest.

They bid on how much interest they are willing to be paid when a lien is redeemed, starting at 12% and going down to 0%.

Winning bidders receive a tax lien certificate. Property owners must redeem any prior tax lien before paying subsequent years taxes.

If the lien is not redeemed in three years, the lienholder can begin foreclosure procedures on the property.