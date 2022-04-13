April 6, 1968 – April 4, 2022

Funeral Service for Ms. Angela Peterson, 53, of Georgiana was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home with Rev, John D. Feagin officiating. Burial followed at Saragoode Cemetery. The family received friends from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday. Ms. Peterson passed away at her home on Monday.

She is survived by her children, Alisa Cheatham (Prince Miles), Tiffany Hall (Christopher), Travae Blount and Alexis Blount; grandchildren, Cameron, Kaveon, and Princeton Miles, Christopher and Zion Hall, Nariyah, Niyonna, Travelle, and Travae Jr. Blount; brother, Robert Cheatham Jr. (Sandra); and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and friends; her furbabies Big Daddy, Aubrey, and Big.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Cheatham Sr. and Ida Mae Cheatham; and sister, Linda Rich.

Pallbearers were friends and family.