Dec. 22, 1939 – April 4, 2022

On April 4, 2022, Bobbie Nell Owens got her wings and went to walk with the angels. She was 82 years old. Nell was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a caring friend and neighbor. Deaconess Bobbie Nell was born to the late Jesse and Penola Bone on Dec. 22, 1939.

Bobbie Nell gave her life to Christ at a very early age and joined Mt. Moriah Baptist Church where she served in many capacities until her health failed her. She married Deacon James Owens March 29, 1959 and together they had eight children, one son preceded her in death Calvin Douglas “BoBo” Owens and one grandson Maurice Edward Owens.

Bobbie Nell obtained her primary education at Oakey Streak School and attended night school where she obtained her GED. She worked many years as a seamstress in the textile industry. Nell as she was known to many, enjoyed working with her flowers, planting, and tending her garden, crocheting, sewing, reading her bible and her favorite thing of all cooking for those she loved. A missionary, a neighborly neighbor, a gracious giver, a hard worker, she was simply a servant. She enjoyed being a mother and grandmother even more.

Deaconess Owens leaves to cherish in her memory a husband of 63 years, Deacon James Owens; seven children: Edward (Mamie) Owens of Greenville, Arnita (Charles) Watson of Ellenwood, Ga., Deacon Melvin (Elizabeth) Owens of Greenville, Barbara Owens of Decatur, Ga., Gloria Owens of Greenville, Darlene (Jeff) Barnes of Georgia, and Andrea Owens of Seale.

Granny Nell shared a special relationship with each of her 20 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren: Kaleshia, Jonathan, Cameron Adrienna, Pierre, Candice, Shavonda, Akeia, Brian, Tamiya, Lydia, Alexis, Rochanika, Alexis, Melvin, Aniya, Tiandrea, Kerry, Marcus, and Tocarra; three sisters: Alice Coleman of Opp, Ollie Lee McClain of Luverne, and Edna Miller of Niagra Falls, N.Y.; four sisters-in-law: Pollie Smith of Columbus, Ohio, Vonnie Mitchell of Dothan, Tatiana Owens of McKenzie, and Lisa Owens of Prattville; four brothers-in-law: Donald Owens of Greenville, Lonzo Owens of Prattville, Fred Owens Jr. of Greenville, and Richard Owens of Grady.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, April 9, at Mt Moriah Baptist Church with Dr. Terrance L Scott, Sr., officiating and Carter Rice & West Funeral Home, directing.