Aug. 2, 1965 – April 4, 2022

Carlton Comer Jordan, Jr. passed away suddenly on Monday, April 4, 2022. Graveside services were held on Friday, April 8, at 2 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery with Brother Don Yancey officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Visitation was held on Thursday, April 7, from 5-7 p.m.

Mr. Jordan was preceded in death by his parents, Carlton Comer Jordan, Sr. and Lily Joyce Elmore Jordan; grandmother, Pearl Asberry and grandfather, Comer Lee Jordan.

He is survived by wife, Tena Butts Jordan; daughter, Laren Campbell (Nash); sons, Justin Heartsill (Diane) and Carlton C. Jordan, III; and grandson, Garrett Ryan Heartsill.

Carl believed strongly in family and community. He dedicated many years of his life to supporting Greenville youth and athletics. He loved this community and this city and most importantly believed in it and its future.