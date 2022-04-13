Carnival set for April 13-16

Get ready for spring carnival fun and fair food! The “James Gang” is coming to the Butler County Fairgrounds.

James Gang Amusements will provide a Midway carnival at the fairground starting Wednesday, April 13.

The carnival will be open every evening at 6 p.m. through Saturday, April 16.

As there is no fair, there will be no admission cost but the exhibit hall will be closed.

Armbands for Wednesday and Thursday will cost $15 and for Friday and Saturday armbands will cost $20. Social distancing and masks are recommended.

Founded in 1992, James Gang Amusement Inc. is a family ran carnival from Andalusia.

Their website states, “James Gang Amusements is famous for providing great rides, honest games of skill, and extraordinary midway food.

“Whether you visit during the day or night, your experience will be filled with joy, laughter, and fun times.

“Guests enjoy the smell of freshly popped popcorn and hot and ready Polish and Italian sausage ready to be covered by freshly cooked onion and peppers, as well as the sights and sounds of our rides.

Proceeds from the Midway group will go to support the Greenville Kiwanis Club’s community funding efforts which include Children’s Hospital Christmas, Butler County Forestry Camp, and county school Key Club organizations.