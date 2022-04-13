DAVID CHAPPELL BOUTWELL

Nov. 18, 1963 – April 1, 2022

David Chap Boutwell, age 58 of Greenville, Alabama died after a brief illness at Baptist South Medical Center in Montgomery on Friday, April 1, 2022.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow W. and Teresa F. Boutwell; sisters, Debra J. Scruggs, Emmi Lynch; and niece, Amber Raines.

He is survived by his brother, Michael Boutwell; sisters, Mary Whittle, Stella Cobb; nieces and nephews, Daniel (Hope) Whittle, Stacy (Brent) Raines, Kelly (Andrew) Perdue, Sammy (Cece) Whittle, Tiffany (Rockey) Kilgore, Jennifer (Archie) Owens, Cindy Scruggs, William Scruggs, Chris Cobb; along with numerous great nieces and nephews and one great great nephew.

David was such a kind and giving man. He was always there to lend a helping hand to someone in need even if it meant giving up his last dollar. He was an avid John Wayne fan and loved working on cars. He will be deeply missed by all those he leaves behind.