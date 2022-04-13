Aug. 15, 1968 – April 4, 2022

Memorial Service for Mr. Derrell Blackburn, 53, of Greenville was held at 3 p.m. at First Assembly in Greenville on Sunday, April 10, 2022 with Bro. Lane Simmons officiating. Mr. Blackburn passed away at his home on Monday.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Vickie Blackburn; children, Donna Allen (Brandon), Shonna Dungan (Justin), and Colt Blackburn (Connie); grandchildren, Ansley and Addison Dungan and Asher and Maverick Allen; sister, Pamela George; his poodle, Bama; and several friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Glennie Bane.

Mr. Blackburn was a longtime member of First Assembly of Greenville. He loved spending time with his kids and grandbabies. He had a good sense of humor and loved to joke with everyone. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.