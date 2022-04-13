GHS announces new coaches

Greenville High School principal, Jamie Howard, recently announce his appointment of two new head coaches for the upcoming 2022-2023 athletic seasons.

Patrick Browning has been appointed as head football coach and athletic director and will replace Josh McLendon.

Brandon Matthews has been appointed as head basketball coach and will replace Wesley Person.

A press release by the Butler County Board of Education stated, “These two individuals will bring valuable talent and enthusiasm to our athletic programs at Greenville High School.

“We welcome them and their families to the Greenville Community and look forward to working closely with them.”

Browning is going into his 16th year of coaching and has coached on both the high school and college level.

His most recent body of work was at Pike Road High School. He started the program from scratch and in six years turned Pike Road into a 5A state champion.

During his time at Pike Road, he compiled a 66-7 total record with five undefeated seasons, four playoff appearances, three Region Championships, and a State Championship.

Coach Browning is married to Jenny Browning, and has two kids, Lucy and Joseph.

Brandon Matthews is a graduate of Fort Dale Academy and Troy University, where he earned a degree in political science and public information.

Matthews holds certifications in Sports Leadership through Baylor University, Athletic Administration through the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, and Strength and Conditioning through the International Sports Science Association.

Matthews has spent the last five years at Pike Liberal Arts School in Troy where he has served as middle school history teacher, Assistant Athletic Director, Head Varsity Girls Basketball Coach and Head JV Boys Basketball Coach.

As head basketball coach, Matthews has compiled a 63-32 overall record, leading the Junior Varsity Boys to an AISA 3A State Championship (2018-2019), and the Varsity Girls to consecutive AISA 3A Final Four appearances, along with a program record 22 wins in 2019-2020.

Matthews has also served as Head JV Football Coach and an Assistant Varsity Football Coach.

Matthews is married to Hannah, and they have two children, George and Greer.

For questions or additional information, you may contact Superintendent Joseph Eiland at joe.eiland@butlerco.k12.al.us or by phone at 334-382-2665, ext. 1100.