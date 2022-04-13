JAMES THOMAS SPIVEY

Feb. 17, 1962 – April 7, 2022

Funeral Service for Mr. James “Jimmy” Spivey, 60, of Georgiana were held at Johnson Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022 with Bro. Larry Smith and Bro. Randy Harvill officiating. Burial followed at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday night at the funeral home. Mr. Spivey passed away on Thursday, April 7.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lorraine Spivey; siblings, Mike Spivey (Gayle Killough) and Sherri Giddens (Don); nieces, Christi Rush (Kenneth), Tracey Nelson (Nic), Kim Spivey, Brittany Sheffield (Matthew), and Tiffany Giddens; and his furbabies, “Gus” and “Midnight.”

He was preceded in death by his parents Pete and Janice Spivey.

Pallbearers were Bobby Brooks, Bobby Brooks Jr., Austin Brooks, Laska Till, Greg Till, and Matt Sheffield. Honorary pallbearers were the Butler County Sherriff’s Posse.

Mr. Spivey was a member of the Butler County Sherriff’s Posse. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in McKenzie. He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and his family. He was a loving husband, brother, and uncle and he will be greatly missed.