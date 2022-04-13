July 18, 1945 – April 2, 2022

Mr. John Floyd Hyatt, 76, a resident of Greenville, died on April 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Mae Hyatt; mother, Catherine Hyatt and his sister, Marie Ainsworth.

He is survived by his sons, Michael and Donnie Hyatt; brother, Fred Hyatt and Ronald Hyatt; sisters, Ruth Luckie, Donna Bice, Dena Vickers, and Rebecca Herring.

The family would like to thank the wonderful people of Southern Care Hospice for their devoted care of John and his family during such a difficult time.