Funeral Service was held for Mr. Leroy Kelly Saturday, April 9, 2022 from Clara G. Hudson Memorial Chapel in Greenville with Bro. James Daniels, officiating. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery with Hudson Funeral Service directing.

He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving and devoted sister, Rachel Brown and a devoted brother, Johnny Kelly; two sisters-in-law, Flora Mae Kelly and Annie Mae Kelly; a host of nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.