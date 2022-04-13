Oct. 3, 1938 – April 9, 2022

Funeral Service for Mrs. Shirley Bernice Gorum, 83, of Georgiana, was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home with her sons Tony Bozeman and Gary Bozeman officiating. Burial followed at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday night at the funeral home.

Bernice died peacefully at home with her family by her side on April 9. She was born on Oct. 3, 1938 in East Chapman to William Ford and Era Bell Olive. She grew up in the Industry Community east of Georgiana on her grandfather’s land with her two brothers. As a young woman she was married and raised five children in the same community. She was a good Christian woman and loving wife, mother, and sister. After working for 16 years at Boss Manufacturing, she came home and was self-employed for years raising vegetable plants for selling to the local community. She later took over for her father as Director of the Georgiana Housing Authority where she worked for 18+ years until she retired.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Hilton C. Gorum and her parents, William Ford Olive and Era Bell (Gafford) Olive.

She is survived by her children, Susan Burkett (Bobby), Cindy Thomas (Jeff), Bobby Dale Bozeman (Linda), Gary Bozeman (Kathy), and Tony Bozeman (Libby), stepson, Eddie Gorum (Michele) and brothers, Julian Olive (Virginia) and Joe Olive (Peggy). She was grandmother of 18 and great grandmother of 24. She had numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were her grandsons Wesley Burkett, Brett Thomas, Jamey Thomas, Mitch Bozeman, Baker Bozeman, Ryan Bozeman, and Ragan Bozeman.