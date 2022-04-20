“Million Dollar Fish” swimming in Lake Martin

Lake Martin is known for its bass fishing-striped, spotted, largemouth, and now… the million dollar bass.

200 tagged fish have been released in the lake, and April 1-July 4, people who have registered in advance will have a chance to win $1,500 cash, boats, a truck, or maybe even the grand prize of one million dollars.

It’s called Crank 4 Bank, and it is organized by OGS Fishing Tournaments.

This is not a fishing tournament though-it is not about catching the biggest fish, or the most fish-just about catching the RIGHT fish that will be adorning the special fashion accessory-a tag showing his affiliation with the contest.

Participants will also be automatically entered into a virtual fishing tournament for a chance to win even more prizes.

You can register anytime from today till July 4, but you must make sure you are registered at least two hours before you catch your prize winning fish.

You also must have an Alabama fishing license if required by Alabama state law.

Part of the entry fees for the event also go toward helping fund high school fishing teams.

Fishing is an important sport in many high schools, and the Lake Martin area sees the impact of the popularity of the sport by hosting multiple high school fishing tournaments each year.

This program is in need of funds in many schools though, and Crank 4 Bank is a way that schools can have a way to have another revenue stream for their fishing programs, which help the anglers of tomorrow develop their craft and have a positive hobby that they can carry with them into adulthood.

This is a unique event hosted on beautiful Lake Martin, and offers a great added incentive to get out and enjoy the great outdoors this Summer.