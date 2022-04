On Monday, May 11, the Greenville Parks and Recreation Mite baseball league had their opening ceremonies. Mite league is for 7-8 year old players. Circuit Judge Cleve Poole had the honors of throwing the first pitch to Deacon Proveaux of the Pirates. There are six teams in the league to include the Red Sox, Orioles, Rangers, Pirates, White Sox and Angles. (Kristy Houston | The Standard)