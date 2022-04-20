Mr. Willie Thigpen funeral service was held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the Fort Deposit Complex with Bro. Willie Mock, officiating. Burial followed in the Fort Deposit Cemetery with Hudson Funeral Service Staff directing.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his parents, Diane and Willie Johnson; stepmom, Cheryl Williams; a devoted girlfriend, Tranequal Ruffin; two children, Latrell Mason, and Zy’neria Thigpen; three sisters, Diane (Demetrey) Thigpen, Tammy McPherson and Kenya Hartman; three brothers, Aaron Thigpen, Jeramie (Krystal) Thigpen, all of Fort Deposit, and James Thigpen of Montgomery; devoted friends, “The G-Squad”, Fat Man, Dmaine ,EO, Sweet, Booga, Tdogg, Babybro and Boston George; five nieces; five nephews; a special niece, Jakhia Williams; three favorite cousins, Ashley (Cupcakes), Brandy and Nae Nae; seven aunts and nine uncles, all of Fort Deposit; a special aunt Ivory Boone; a host of cousins, friends and Daehaun family, where he was a night shit headliner.