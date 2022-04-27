FDA diamond seniors honored

Fort Dale Academy honored the senior members of the baseball and softball teams in a joint ceremony on W.Z. Middleton Field at their last home game on Tuesday, April 19. Front Row: Emily Snyder (score keeper), Cahley Acreman, Kinley Woodard, Emily Bowen, Kenzie Turner (score keeper), and head softball Coach Clint Lowery; Back Row: head baseball coach Marshall Watts, Stephen Waggoner, Cole Guy, Sam Bloodworth, Will Carlton, Noah Pickens, and Head of School David Sikes. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)