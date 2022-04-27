Fort Dale Chapter DAR is 60

The Fort Dale Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, held a special gathering on April 21 at Cambrian Ridge to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the chapter.

A group of patriotic Greenville women organized the chapter in 1962 with Nora Dean Stabler as Regent.

Many of these women were from families of early pioneer settlers to the area and so it was particularly appropriate that in 2022, the year of Greenville’s Bicentennial, chapter members gave thanks and appreciation to the visionary women who made the Fort Dale Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution a reality.

Caroline Ryan and Louise Tommie, two charter members, were honored at the meeting for their 60 years of dedicated DAR service to their communities.

Guests included Nancy Williams, Alabama State Society Librarian; Jessica Maddox, Southeastern District Director; and LaDania Norton, Regent of the Coweta Town Chapter.

Regina Parker, Fort Dale Chapter member, was presented with a certificate of appreciation at the chapter’s 60th anniversary celebration.

Parker is a dedicated faculty member of Fort Dale Academy and girls’ basketball coach.

She was recently chosen as Coach of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for her outstanding job coaching the Lady Eagles.