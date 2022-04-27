Funeral service for the late Ms. Sharon Robinson was held Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. from First Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Lionel Davis officiating and Pastor Gloria Johnson, Eulogist. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery with Hudson Funeral Service directing.

She leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Darrel Martin; son, Jeremy (Jennifer) Robinson; daughter, Nakita (Curtis) Robinson; sisters, Lillian (Joseph) Hamilton, Samaria (Robert) Robinson, Loraine (Ollie) Rudolph, Debra Starks, and Janice Roper all of Greenville, brothers, Jaylee (Jackie) Rudolph and Gregory Robinson of Greenville, O’Neal Crenshaw of Cleveland, Ohio, and Alfonso Hayes of Birmingham; grandchildren, Jeremiah Robinson, China Powell, Janazia Thompson, Jemeria Thompson, and Jamil Thompson, great grand, Zyair Edmonds, mother-in-law, Annie L. Martin; sisters-in-law, Georgia (James) Cowan, Elizabeth Ikem-Aryee, Annie Nell Martin, Edith Martin, Sharon Watkins, and Latasha (James) Smith, brothers –in-law, Freddie Martin, Kendrick Martin, a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins; a devoted aunt, Evelyn Lewis; and devoted friends, Brenda Watson and Sheila Frost.