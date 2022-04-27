August 18, 1934 – April 16, 2022

Shirley Elizabeth Hall Autrey, 87, died on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at her home on Fort Dale Road, Greenville.

Mrs. Autrey was preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, James Barganier Autrey; parents, Lucy Ross Hall and William Wesley Hall; and sisters, Mary Jane Nichols and Rebecca Bennett.

She is survived by her four children, Daniel Hall Autrey (Julie), Kim Autrey Bradley (Philip), Christopher James Autrey, and Traci Autrey Moorer (Greg); grandchildren, Benjamin Bradley, Autrey Bradley Lampton, Taylor Autrey Clayton, Lucy Bradley Burgess, Daniel Hall Autrey, Jr., Belle Moorer Bedwell, Autrey Wilton Moorer; great grandchildren, Paden Lampton and Rosalie Burgess; sisters, Billie LaBarbera of Orange Beach, Clara Ichord of Waynesville, Mo.; brother, Robert Hall of Fairhope; and many nieces and nephews.

Born in Coatopa, Ala. (Sumter County) on August 18, 1934, Mrs. Autrey was educated in Sumter County public schools. She attended Livingston University where she was a cheerleader and also met her football-playing husband. She received her physical education degree from Montevallo University and competed as a synchronized swimmer.

Following the completion of her college education, Mrs. Autrey taught physical education, English, and coached cheerleaders and women’s basketball in Butler County public and private schools for over 30 years.

Mrs. Autrey was a faithful member of the Walnut Street Church of Christ for many years.

In a quiet and unassuming manner, Mrs. Autrey loved Coach Autrey, her husband, four children, seven grandchildren, her great grandson, great granddaughter, and finally her many former students, basketball players, and cheerleaders.

The family will hold a private graveside ceremony at Fort Dale Cemetery.

Memorials may be submitted to: Fort Dale Cemetery Association, c/o Pat Autrey, 2300 State Hwy. 185 West, Fort Deposit, Alabama 36032.