Three Greenville High School Lady Tiger basketball players recently signed to play college basketball on Tuesday, April 26. Pictured, from left, are Shakeria Jones, who will play for Central Lakes Community College in Minnesota; Tykia Bennett, who will play for Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia; and La’Niyah Baity, who will play for Byrn Athyn College in Pennsylvania. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)