GPRD diamond action heats up

The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department little league diamond action is in full swing with games Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. T-ball plays at Dunbar Park on Tuesday and Friday. Mite League baseball plays at Beeland Park on Monday and Thursday. Dixie Youth baseball plays at Beeland Park on Tuesday and Friday. Dixie Minor baseball plays at the Greenville Sports Plex on Monday and Thursday. Dixie Sweetie softball plays at GSP on Thursday. Dixie Angel softball plays at GSP on Monday and Thursday. Dixie Darling and Dixie Ponytail softball plays at the GSP on Tuesday and Friday. Pictured above: Chapman Kimbro for the River City Cats speeds to tag a runner for the Storm in Tuesday night’s T-ball 4-year-old action at Dunbar Park. Pictured at right: Over at the Greenville Softball Complex, Sunflowers infielder Lizzy Beverly makes a throw to first in the GPRD 7-8 Dixie Darlings league in their game against the Dazzlers. Pictured below: In the 11-12 Ponytail league, Adrenaline pitcher Ryleigh Grace Hartley launches one from the mound in the Tuesday night game versus the Bombers. (Photos by Kathy Pickens | The Standard)