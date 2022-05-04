Nov. 2, 1946 – April 25, 2022

Joseph Milton Boutwell, 75, a resident of Georgiana, died on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Mr. Boutwell was preceded in death by his father, Woodrow Wilson Boutwell, step-mother, Teresa Boutwell and step-father, Marion F. “Buck” McCormick.

He is survived by his mother, Cordelia “Dee” Stinson McCormick; daughters, Sue Boutwell, Carol B. Harold, and Sally (Chris) Anthony; grandsons, Larry Harold, III and Sullivan Harold; and sister, Marie McCormick (Randy) Warnke.

The family will hold private services at a later date.