MARY ALICE SAUNDERS

March 22, 1931 – April 26, 2022

Mary Alice Tucker Saunders, age 91 of Pigeon Creek, Greenville, Alabama died at her daughter’s residence on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Funeral Services were held on Monday, May 2, beginning at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Jayden Carlos officiating. Burial followed at Pleasant Home Cemetery in Brantley with Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Visitation was held one hour prior to service time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Butler County Humane Society 1310 E. Commerce Street, Greenville, Alabama.

Ms. Saunders was preceded in death by her husband, Martin O. Saunders; son, Terry Saunders; parents, Jim and Alice Tucker; foster mother, Minnie Holland; brothers, Jerry and Billy; and sisters, Sybil, Bonnie, Opal, and Ruby.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Janet) Saunders of Pensacola, Fla.; daughters, Sharon Webb of Pigeon Creek and Diane (Tommy) Brooks of Pigeon Creek; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; as well as many grand dogs and cats.

Ms. Saunders was originally from Brantley/Dozier, but had resided in Pensacola, Fla., since 1958. She moved to Pigeon Creek in 2017. She was employed with the Escambia County School System at Myrtle Grove Elementary in Pensacola for 10 years. She was a member of Myrtle Grove Baptist Church in Pensacola for 59 years where she enjoyed service with the kindergarten Sunday School children for 35 years.