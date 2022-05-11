Acreman and Ortega named 2022 Achievers

Fort Dale Academy senior Cahley Acreman and Georgiana School senior Santos Ortega were recipients of a $3,500 scholarship courtesy of the 2022 Achiever Award Scholarship ceremony, held at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College Wendell Mitchell Conference Center in Greenville on Thursday evening, May 5.

Seventeen Butler County student-athletes were nominated for this year’s award. More than 200 guests attended the banquet as each nominee was recognized.

Guests enjoyed a tasty meal of BBQ chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, and chocolate dessert catered by Uncle E’s BBQ,

Each nominee was presented and recognized and was followed by the announcement of the 2022 scholarship recipients.

The Achiever Award Scholarship is co-sponsored by the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greenville YMCA.

Jamie Pickens and Ja’Korey Shepherd, 2021 Achiever Winners, shared details about their first year of college.

Sponsorship money raised provides 100 percent of the scholarship money to the recipients.

A special thank you was noted by the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce commending the Achiever Award committee and judges, the YMCA and Chamber of Commerce staff and board, Camellia Girls and Chamber Pages, the City of Greenville, Greenville Parks & Recreation Department, Kathy Pickens, Bro. Randy Harvill, Aaron Miller, Keith Taylor, Jim Dunklin, Peige Josey, Ashley Keith, and Uncle E’s BBQ, and also, to Benefit Planners for the nominee commemorative t-shirts.