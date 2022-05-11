BCSO gets Operation Round Up grant

GREENVILLE, ALABAMA – Pioneer Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up Charitable Foundation has awarded the Butler County Sheriff’s Office a $10,000 grant to purchase body armor, fire extinguishers and first aid kits for the 14 full-time sworn officers who serve Butler County.

“Safety is our primary goal as we work to fulfill our mission of protecting the lives and property of Butler County’s citizens,” said Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond. “We appreciate the Pioneer Electric Operation Round Up Foundation’s support in providing our officers with the equipment necessary to carry out that mission.”

Operation Round Up is funded by Pioneer Electric members who voluntarily round up their monthly electric bill to the nearest dollar.

All funds stay in the community to benefit local organizations and individuals in need of assistance.

“Concern for our communities is one of Pioneer Electric’s core values and one that we hold in common with the Sheriff’s Office,” said Christi Scruggs, Pioneer Electric Cooperative communications director.

“Because we share the goal of improving the communities we serve, we are happy to support the officers who dedicate their lives to making our home a better place for everyone.”

Since the program’s inception last year, Operation Round Up has awarded nearly $70,000 in grants to individuals in need and organizations that serve our area.

More information about Operation Round Up is available at www.pioneerelectric.com/operation-round.