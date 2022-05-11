This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Millard “Dixie” Howell is this week’s College Football Hall of Fame member.

Howell played at Alabama from 1932-34. He was a native of Hartford and graduated from Geneva County High School in 1931.

Howell was born on Nov. 24, 1912 and died March 2, 1971.

Howell played halfback in the Notre Dame Box. A halfback in that offense is like a quarterback in today’s offense.

Howell was a consensus All-American in 1934. He led Alabama to a 10-0 record and a national championship.

Alabama beat Stanford 29-13 in the Rose Bowl. Howell threw two touchdown passes and ran for two touchdowns.

Howell is a member of the All-Time Rose Bowl Team. Howell briefly played for The Washington Redskins in 1937. He was Sammy Baugh’s backup.

In 1938, was hired as head coach at Arizona State. His football playing days were over.

He coached at Arizona State from 1938-41 and joined the Navy in 1942.

In 1947, he was hired as head coach at Idaho and coached for four seasons.

Howell got out of coaching after his tenure at Idaho and he worked in sales and public relations in the Los Angeles area.

In 1969 and 1970, he had cancer surgery. On March 2, 1971 Howell passed away from cancer.

The Most Valuable Player award for A-Day is The Dixie Howell Memorial Award.