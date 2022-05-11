WATLER SHANKIN

Funeral services for Mr. Watler Shanklin were held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 12 p.m. from the New Hope Baptist Church with Bishop Gary Reed Sr., Officiating. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery. Hudson Funeral Service Staff directed.

He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, Tamyaha Simmons; one grandchild, Ka’nyla Robinson; five devoted brothers, Willie C. Shanklin of Greenville, Rufus (Andrea) Shanklin of Montgomery, Robert Shanklin, Carlos (Lanell) Shanklin and Bobby Neil Shanklin all of Greenville, and Rufus (Andrea) Shanklin of Montgomery; two aunts, Annie Martin of Greenville, and Carol (Greg) Giles of Montgomery; one uncle, Ollie Morris of Greenville; special friend, Bobby Thompson; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.