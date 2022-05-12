GHS Class of 1961 holds reunion

The Greenville High School Class of 1961 recently held a class reunion to celebrate their 61st anniversary. Picture are, front row l-r: Jeanette Reid Hester, Jean Cheatham Russell, Ann Hornsby Killough, Phyllis Norsworthy Armstrong, Betty Till Wilson, Jean Newton Tutchtone, Charlotte Smith Andress, Jean Williford Haygood, and Janice Spann Pyle; second row: Don Boutwell, Roland Porterfield, Jamie Rainer, Alice Newton Mullins, Anne Gates Rainer, Kathleen Blackwell Noogin, Judy Spann Bruce, Mary Sue Rainey Mims, Sharon Waite Chester, Sandra Boutwell Owens, Marian Daniel Williams,

Gloria Miller Carr, and Herbert Dean; third row: Patsy Allen Nall, George Waller, Carlton Woodruff, John Marlin Roper, Melvin Russell, Ronnie Faulk, Curtis Phillips, Billy Joe Hinson, John Porter, Phillip Pierce, and Charlie Kennedy. (Photo submitted)