Dixie Youth hard at play By Editor | May 18, 2022 | 0 Orioles pitcher Branson Stinson pitches to a Tiger batter in Dixie Youth action at Beeland Park. Safe by a second: This runner for the Dixie Youth Orioles just barely beats the Tigers' throw. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)