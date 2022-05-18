ELIZABETH JANE VOREIS

Aug. 18, 1928 – May 7, 2022

Elizabeth “Betty” Jane Voreis, age 93, of Montgomery, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 in Evergreen. Elizabeth was born Aug. 18, 1928. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, at Frazer UMC in Montgomery. The family will received friends from 10-11 a.m. at the church on Saturday.

There was also a graveside memorial service for Mrs. Voreis on Saturday July 23 at 11 a.m. in Culver, Ind.

She is survived by her children, Dr. Jeffrey Voreis (Donna) and Jennifer Voreis-Grooms (Larry); granddaughter, Sarah Voreis; brother, Bob Baker; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Roger Voreis; grandson, Patrick Voreis; and several brothers and sisters.

Betty volunteered at Trinity Presbyterian School in the library. She was a volunteer and a paid usher at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. She also sang in the choir at Frazer UMC – Montgomery.